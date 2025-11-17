KBC Group NV Sells 61,835 Shares of Hologic, Inc. $HOLX

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 63.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 61,835 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 49,209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 6,016.7% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hologic during the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Hologic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in Hologic by 212.5% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 7,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $74.15 on Monday. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $80.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.76 and a 200-day moving average of $65.78. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.65.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 13.79%.Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HOLX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Argus upped their price objective on Hologic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Hologic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Leerink Partners boosted their target price on Hologic from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hologic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.77.

In related news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 7,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.07, for a total transaction of $540,864.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 47,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,841.52. This represents a 13.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 138,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total transaction of $9,265,835.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,234,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,682,769.28. The trade was a 10.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

