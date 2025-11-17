KBC Group NV Sells 2,229 Shares of Bruker Corporation $BRKR

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in shares of Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Bruker were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pembroke Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 61.8% in the second quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 400,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,517,000 after acquiring an additional 153,081 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Bruker by 16,716.7% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Bruker in the 2nd quarter worth about $315,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Bruker by 1,211.4% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 106,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 98,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Bruker by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 731 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $41.62 on Monday. Bruker Corporation has a twelve month low of $28.53 and a twelve month high of $64.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.04 and its 200 day moving average is $37.15. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.26.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $860.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.40 million. Bruker had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Bruker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.850-1.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bruker Corporation will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is -125.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $40.00 target price on shares of Bruker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Bruker from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 target price on Bruker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bruker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.30.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Bruker

Insider Transactions at Bruker

In other news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 3,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $114,003.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,016. This represents a 16.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John A. Ornell sold 6,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $243,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 35,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,268. This trade represents a 15.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bruker

(Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.