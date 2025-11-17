KBC Group NV Sells 1,428 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

KBC Group NV decreased its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,407,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415,276 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,031,000. Analog Century Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,284,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 434.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 859,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,440,000 after buying an additional 698,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1,946.1% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 618,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,187,000 after buying an additional 588,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $36.42 on Monday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $66.44. The company has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Super Micro Computer’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Super Micro Computer has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.540 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

SMCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In related news, SVP George Kao sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total value of $1,755,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 21,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,461.60. This represents a 64.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David E. Weigand sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $1,128,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,522,486.32. This represents a 19.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock worth $3,890,950 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

