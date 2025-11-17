KBC Group NV Purchases 731 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. $NBIX

KBC Group NV raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 731 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 70,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,745,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 15.0% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $1,460,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 82.3% during the first quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.7% in the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $144.86 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.04. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.22. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $84.23 and a one year high of $157.67.

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $794.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.61 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 15.95%.The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CEO Kyle Gano sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total value of $42,591.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 140,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,933,581.79. This trade represents a 0.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 18,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.82, for a total value of $2,732,760.00. Following the sale, the director owned 40,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,127,455.20. This trade represents a 30.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on NBIX. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $174.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $178.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.53.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Neurocrine Biosciences

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.