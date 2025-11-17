KBC Group NV Lowers Position in H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR $HTHT

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in shares of H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in H World Group were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of H World Group by 2,301.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,926,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763,295 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its holdings in H World Group by 66.5% in the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 6,856,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738,772 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. lifted its position in H World Group by 1,280.0% during the first quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. now owns 1,901,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,378,000 after buying an additional 1,763,789 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of H World Group during the 1st quarter valued at $60,903,000. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of H World Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 5,213,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,966,000 after buying an additional 395,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of H World Group stock opened at $43.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.33. H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $30.13 and a 52-week high of $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a yield of 435.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 9th. H World Group’s payout ratio is presently 95.18%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HTHT shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings raised H World Group from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, HSBC raised H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.80.

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

