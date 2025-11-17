KBC Group NV Lowers Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. $AFG

KBC Group NV lowered its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 78.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 56,500 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 35,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in American Financial Group by 4,760.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 46,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 45,512 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 257,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,527,000 after buying an additional 30,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after buying an additional 9,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,777 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total transaction of $253,240.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,610,363. This trade represents a 13.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Craig Lindner, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total transaction of $1,343,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 326,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,883,106.30. The trade was a 2.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AFG. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

American Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $142.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.33. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.73 and a 52 week high of $150.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.78.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.34. American Financial Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.97%.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

