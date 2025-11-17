KBC Group NV Increases Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Crown by 4.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Crown by 19.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Crown by 161.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Crown by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total transaction of $1,306,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 449,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,139,109.12. This represents a 2.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CCK shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Crown from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Crown from $135.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.08.

Crown Price Performance

CCK opened at $96.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.15. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.98 and a twelve month high of $109.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.26. Crown had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 27.35%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. Crown’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Crown has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.75 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 6th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Crown’s payout ratio is 12.87%.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

