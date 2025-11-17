KBC Group NV Has $2.69 Million Holdings in Allegion PLC $ALLE

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,767,073 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,404,672,000 after purchasing an additional 48,615 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,776,203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $623,104,000 after purchasing an additional 878,796 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Allegion by 0.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,752,391 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $619,700,000 after purchasing an additional 35,635 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Allegion by 22.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,509,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $216,095,000 after buying an additional 277,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Allegion by 16.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,132,749 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $147,778,000 after buying an additional 161,473 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegion Stock Down 2.0%

ALLE stock opened at $161.24 on Monday. Allegion PLC has a fifty-two week low of $116.57 and a fifty-two week high of $180.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $172.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.18.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.09. Allegion had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 40.83%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Allegion's quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Allegion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.60%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Allegion from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Bank of America raised Allegion from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Allegion from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $176.38.

About Allegion

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

