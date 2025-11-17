KBC Group NV Has $2.55 Million Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH

KBC Group NV lowered its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 14.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,073 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 45.9% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 8.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $156,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 6,833 shares in the company, valued at $711,656.95. This trade represents a 18.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZBH. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $111.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Johnson Rice set a $112.00 target price on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 0.8%

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $89.86 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.33 and a 1-year high of $114.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 23.76%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Further Reading

