KBC Group NV Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation $PPC

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 1,098.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,079 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,903,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,261,000 after purchasing an additional 29,549 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,370,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,599,000 after buying an additional 487,219 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,243,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,758,000 after acquiring an additional 166,967 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,196,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,815,000 after acquiring an additional 125,530 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 785,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,796,000 after acquiring an additional 341,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

PPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of PPC stock opened at $37.52 on Monday. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation has a twelve month low of $35.73 and a twelve month high of $57.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.48.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 37.75% and a net margin of 6.70%.The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

