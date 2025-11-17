KBC Group NV Grows Position in Freedom Holding Corp. $FRHC

KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Free Report) by 674.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Freedom were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Freedom during the second quarter worth $1,180,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Freedom in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Freedom by 3.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in shares of Freedom during the 2nd quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Freedom by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 1.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Freedom in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Freedom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Freedom Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ FRHC opened at $140.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Freedom Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $111.85 and a 52-week high of $194.01.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Freedom had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $526.11 million during the quarter.

About Freedom

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides securities brokerage, securities dealing, market making, investment research, investment counseling, and investment banking services. It offers retail brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; securities trading; underwriting services; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer’s account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital business and digital auto loans, as well as Freedom Box, a package of payment acquiring services.

