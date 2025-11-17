KBC Group NV Buys 192,786 Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. $AUR

KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) by 462.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,786 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Aurora Innovation were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Aurora Innovation by 208.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 463.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,264 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

Aurora Innovation Stock Down 0.7%

NASDAQ AUR opened at $4.13 on Monday. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $10.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 2.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AUR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $7.40 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aurora Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AUR

Insider Activity at Aurora Innovation

In related news, Director Brittany Bagley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $269,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 398,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,225.08. This represents a 11.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation Profile

(Free Report)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.