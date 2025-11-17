KBC Group NV Buys 192,786 Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. $AUR

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2025

KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURFree Report) by 462.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,786 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Aurora Innovation were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Aurora Innovation by 208.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 463.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,264 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation Stock Down 0.7%

NASDAQ AUR opened at $4.13 on Monday. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $10.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 2.44.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AURGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AUR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $7.40 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aurora Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AUR

Insider Activity at Aurora Innovation

In related news, Director Brittany Bagley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $269,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 398,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,225.08. This represents a 11.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation Profile

(Free Report)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR)

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.