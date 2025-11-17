KBC Group NV Buys 15,609 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Company $WY

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,609 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,111,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,549,000 after acquiring an additional 7,943 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 24.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 23.9% in the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 194,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 37,545 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at $807,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,364,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,045,000 after purchasing an additional 83,805 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WY. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday. CIBC decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $22.13 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser Company has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $32.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.30. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.23, a PEG ratio of 244.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 3.97%.The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.67%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

