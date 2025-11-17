Kazazian Asset Management LLC Sells 4,900 Shares of Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Kazazian Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Snowflake makes up 1.0% of Kazazian Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Kazazian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Raiffeisen Bank International AG raised its position in Snowflake by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,949,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 131.5% in the 2nd quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in Snowflake by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Snowflake by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 12,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.73, for a total value of $2,777,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 522,450 shares in the company, valued at $145,100,038.50. This represents a 1.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.29, for a total transaction of $103,687.87. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,467.83. This represents a 1.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 931,388 shares of company stock valued at $216,578,628 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Snowflake from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Snowflake from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Snowflake from $215.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Snowflake from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.89.

Snowflake Price Performance

NYSE:SNOW opened at $257.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.02 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.26. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.10 and a 1 year high of $280.67.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 42.98% and a negative net margin of 33.53%.The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Snowflake’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

