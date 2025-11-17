JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts (LON:JEMI) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Inc (LON:JEMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 77.80 and last traded at GBX 166.50, with a volume of 206715 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 168.73.

JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £441.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 160.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 151.09.

JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts (LON:JEMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported GBX 5.69 EPS for the quarter. JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts had a net margin of 72.95% and a return on equity of 5.95%.

About JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Investment Trust plc provides a diversified income-oriented way to tap into the growth potential of global emerging markets.

Key points:

Expertise – Extensive network of country and sector specialists from one of the longest established emerging market teams in the industry.

Portfolio – Focused on finding sustainable businesses that have good dividend growth prospects.

Results – Provides a lower risk way to access emerging markets, by investing in stable companies with regular income and good governance structures.

Why invest in this trust

The trust primarily seeks a dividend yield which is higher than the average emerging market company but also growth companies in this exciting equity sector.

