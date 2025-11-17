JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI Stock Holdings Increased by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,628 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SimpliFi Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JEPI opened at $56.74 on Monday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.94 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.88 and a 200-day moving average of $56.56. The company has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.60.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

