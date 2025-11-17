JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Stock Holdings Raised by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.8% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $17,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, jvl associates llc raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the second quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 2,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $303.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $307.51 and a 200 day moving average of $290.03. The company has a market cap of $826.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $202.16 and a 12-month high of $322.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.72%.

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total transaction of $301,314.72. Following the transaction, the insider owned 58,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,240,769.68. This trade represents a 1.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. TD Cowen increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

