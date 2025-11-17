JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stock Price

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $29.00 target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.27. 415,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,141,794. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.31. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $26.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.80.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $278.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.52 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James M. Daly sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $671,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,397.17. This represents a 88.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Schneyer sold 3,498 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $82,727.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,447 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,521.55. This trade represents a 7.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,098 shares of company stock valued at $795,396. Corporate insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 36,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 15,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

