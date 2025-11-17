Jonathan Schechter Buys 10,000 Shares of Oblong (NASDAQ:OBLG) Stock

Oblong, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLG – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan Schechter bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $19,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,750. This trade represents a 66.67% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Oblong Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ OBLG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.95. 82,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,375. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.74. Oblong, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 4.33.

Oblong (NASDAQ:OBLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oblong had a negative return on equity of 55.01% and a negative net margin of 135.92%.The company had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Oblong from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Oblong in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oblong presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OBLG. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oblong during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Oblong during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oblong in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oblong in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Oblong during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Oblong Company Profile

Oblong Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Collaboration Products and Managed Services. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications.

