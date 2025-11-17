Johnson Financial Group LLC Sells 750,736 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF $PDBC

Johnson Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 826,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 750,736 shares during the quarter. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF makes up about 1.0% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Johnson Financial Group LLC owned about 0.24% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $10,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 455,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after buying an additional 25,457 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 607.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 71,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 61,525 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 72,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares during the period.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC opened at $13.66 on Monday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average of $13.23.

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

