Johnson Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Johnson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,743 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 82.5% in the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $53,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.41.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.6%

DIS stock opened at $105.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.74. The company has a market capitalization of $190.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 139.0%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is 21.87%.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

