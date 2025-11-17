Johnson Financial Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Johnson Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 34.8% in the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 430,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,229,000 after acquiring an additional 30,630 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,864,000 after acquiring an additional 31,618 shares during the period. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 25.0% during the second quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GILD. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up previously from $127.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.13.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $125.02 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.08 and a 12-month high of $127.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.32.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.31. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 48.99%.

In related news, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total value of $1,193,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 581,203 shares in the company, valued at $69,389,826.17. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah H. Telman sold 53,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.85, for a total transaction of $6,590,411.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,676 shares in the company, valued at $5,365,596.60. The trade was a 55.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,646 shares of company stock valued at $11,311,286. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

