Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,954,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268,504 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.64% of Jacobs Solutions worth $256,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 17.1% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,549,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,095,000 after acquiring an additional 372,275 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,458,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,181,000 after purchasing an additional 32,043 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,147,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,560,000 after purchasing an additional 108,366 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 825,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,535,000 after purchasing an additional 9,509 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 782,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of J opened at $154.56 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.23 and a 1 year high of $168.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on J. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $169.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on J

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.