J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. $KD

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Kyndryl in the 1st quarter valued at $30,466,000. GMT Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 24.2% in the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 3,691,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,924,000 after acquiring an additional 718,300 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Kyndryl by 444.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 711,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,356,000 after acquiring an additional 581,118 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Kyndryl by 65.9% in the first quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 786,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,684,000 after buying an additional 312,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,319,000. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Stock Performance

NYSE:KD opened at $25.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.49 and a fifty-two week high of $44.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Kyndryl had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Kyndryl has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kyndryl in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kyndryl from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kyndryl in a research note on Friday, September 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna set a $35.00 price objective on Kyndryl in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Kyndryl from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Kyndryl Company Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

