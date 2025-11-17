J. Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

J. Sainsbury PLC (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.20, but opened at $17.18. J. Sainsbury shares last traded at $17.15, with a volume of 5,337 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JSAIY shares. Zacks Research downgraded J. Sainsbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Kepler Capital Markets cut J. Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get J. Sainsbury alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on J. Sainsbury

J. Sainsbury Stock Down 6.1%

J. Sainsbury Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.13 and a 200-day moving average of $16.68.

(Get Free Report)

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J. Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.