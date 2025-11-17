J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.34, Zacks reports. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 5.24%.During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

J & J Snack Foods Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $83.09 on Monday. J & J Snack Foods has a 12-month low of $80.67 and a 12-month high of $176.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JJSF shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research raised J & J Snack Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J & J Snack Foods

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 902.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 334.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen novelties, churros, handheld products, and baked goods.

