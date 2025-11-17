ITM Power (LON:ITM) Insider Dennis Schulz Acquires 203 Shares

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Free Report) insider Dennis Schulz purchased 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 74 per share, with a total value of £150.22.

Dennis Schulz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 15th, Dennis Schulz acquired 177 shares of ITM Power stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 85 per share, for a total transaction of £150.45.

On Monday, September 15th, Dennis Schulz purchased 235 shares of ITM Power stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 64 per share, for a total transaction of £150.40.

ITM Power Stock Down 2.1%

ITM traded down GBX 1.59 on Monday, hitting GBX 75.81. 556,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,171,982. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 76.67 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 69.19. ITM Power Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 25.08 and a 12 month high of GBX 98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company has a market cap of £467.12 million, a PE ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 2.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITM Power ( LON:ITM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported GBX (7.40) earnings per share for the quarter. ITM Power had a negative return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 164.90%. Equities research analysts predict that ITM Power Plc will post -8.9214682 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ITM Power in a report on Monday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on ITM Power from GBX 60 to GBX 115 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 95.

ITM Power Company Profile

ITM Power was founded in 2000, and ITM Power PLC was admitted to the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market in 2004.

Headquartered in Sheffield, England, ITM Power designs and manufactures electrolysers based on proton exchange membrane (PEM) technology to produce green hydrogen, the only net zero energy gas, using renewable electricity and water.

