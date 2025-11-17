Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 47,368 Shares of Plug Power, Inc. $PLUG

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. reduced its stake in Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 50.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 47,368 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its stake in Plug Power by 17.6% during the second quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 48,887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 45.4% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 24,020 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wealth Partners boosted its position in Plug Power by 100.0% during the second quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 20,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Plug Power by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 30,083 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 11,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLUG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC set a $4.40 price objective on Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Plug Power from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Plug Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $1.10 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Plug Power

In related news, EVP Benjamin Haycraft sold 10,000 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $29,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 467,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,342.36. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Plug Power Trading Down 10.0%

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $2.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.80. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.28. Plug Power, Inc. has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $4.58.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $177.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.41 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 292.84% and a negative return on equity of 90.22%. Plug Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Plug Power, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.