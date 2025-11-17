Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 4,345 Shares of iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. cut its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 35.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,345 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 29.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,182,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $659,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,405 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4,797.3% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,432,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,121 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 12,087.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,329,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,237 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth $68,629,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1,357.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 981,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,859,000 after buying an additional 913,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $76.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $63.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $48.32 and a 12 month high of $82.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.03.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

