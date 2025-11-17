Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 1,636 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. $LPLA

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lessened its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 48.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in LPL Financial by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in LPL Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter worth $290,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LPLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial upgraded LPL Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Citizens Jmp upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $421.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $429.00.

LPL Financial Price Performance

LPL Financial stock opened at $370.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $342.72 and a 200-day moving average of $361.16. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $262.83 and a 1 year high of $403.58.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.71. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.16 EPS. LPL Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Greg Gates sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.21, for a total value of $507,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,959,260.20. The trade was a 7.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.25, for a total transaction of $28,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,497.50. This represents a 1.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,830 shares of company stock worth $1,336,675. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

