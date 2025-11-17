Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Raises Stake in MSCI Inc $MSCI

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 51.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 730 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSCI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MSCI by 136.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 52 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 66 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 355.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in MSCI by 2,666.7% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Stock Down 1.5%

MSCI opened at $564.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.34. MSCI Inc has a 52 week low of $486.73 and a 52 week high of $642.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $564.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $563.24.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $793.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.87 million. MSCI had a net margin of 40.03% and a negative return on equity of 110.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.63%.

MSCI declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 28th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on MSCI from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MSCI from $655.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of MSCI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $655.90.

Read Our Latest Report on MSCI

MSCI Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.