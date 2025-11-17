Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Purchases 4,187 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 729.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DDD Partners LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Airbnb by 70.9% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 10,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $122.02 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.82. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.88 and a 12-month high of $163.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.14% and a net margin of 22.03%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Airbnb has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ABNB. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets set a $124.00 price target on shares of Airbnb and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $155.00 price target on Airbnb in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 12,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.65, for a total transaction of $1,555,287.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 444,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,685,535.50. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 2,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total value of $281,199.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 182,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,850,752.80. This represents a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,446,760 shares of company stock worth $178,617,229. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

