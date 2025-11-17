Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Increases Stake in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1,778.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Pacific Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $7,175,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at $305,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,325,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in Danaher by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 15,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,276,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 5,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.42, for a total transaction of $1,088,713.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,352.50. This trade represents a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $586,324.68. Following the sale, the director owned 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,379,706.06. This represents a 11.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,728 shares of company stock valued at $6,448,990. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Up 0.0%

DHR stock opened at $221.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.11. The stock has a market cap of $156.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.62, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Danaher Corporation has a twelve month low of $171.00 and a twelve month high of $258.23.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. Danaher had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 26.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Redburn Partners set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $226.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.39.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

