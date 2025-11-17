Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Acquires New Position in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 783.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 64.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $390.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $385.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Melius Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm sold 3,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total value of $1,060,829.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,777.70. This represents a 24.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.18, for a total value of $2,617,617.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 22,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,328,685.24. This represents a 26.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,580 shares of company stock valued at $4,064,484. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE GD opened at $344.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.40. General Dynamics Corporation has a one year low of $239.20 and a one year high of $360.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $336.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.09.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.19. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.300-15.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

