Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Acquires 56,252 Shares of Eve Holding, Inc. $EVEX

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Free Report) by 236.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,252 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in EVE were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVEX. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in EVE by 432.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 226,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 184,305 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EVE by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 7,874 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda grew its holdings in shares of EVE by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 7,715 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of EVE in the second quarter valued at about $412,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in EVE by 25.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EVEX shares. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EVE in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on EVE from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of EVE in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of EVE from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.

EVE Stock Performance

EVEX opened at $4.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Eve Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $7.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average of $4.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.82.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

EVE Profile

Eve Holding, Inc is a special purpose acquisition company focused on the aviation sector. The company was founded on 7th August, 2020 and is headquartered in Melbourne, FL.

