iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF $ICF Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning trimmed its position in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 317,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,436 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF were worth $19,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,147,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,115,000 after buying an additional 68,086 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 626,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,542,000 after purchasing an additional 39,622 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 538,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,906,000 after purchasing an additional 71,272 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 480,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,591,000 after purchasing an additional 30,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 475,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,281,000 after purchasing an additional 50,905 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

ICF stock opened at $60.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $52.76 and a 1 year high of $67.57.

iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

