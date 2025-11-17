iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF $IWN Shares Bought by FSA Wealth Management LLC

FSA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of FSA Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. FSA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $9,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $174.67 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $129.38 and a 1 year high of $183.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

