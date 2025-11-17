iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF $GARP is Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s 5th Largest Position

Landaas & Co. WI ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GARP – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 424,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,080 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF comprises 6.1% of Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Landaas & Co. WI ADV owned 4.31% of iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF worth $25,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GARP. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 407,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,615,000 after buying an additional 142,403 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 122,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,392,000 after buying an additional 72,721 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $912,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA:GARP opened at $66.33 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $69.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF (GARP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Quality GARP Select index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks with perceived quality and value characteristics. GARP was launched on Jun 14, 2020 and is issued by BlackRock.

