iShares MSCI France ETF $EWQ Shares Sold by Mount Lucas Management LP

Mount Lucas Management LP trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWQ. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 9,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI France ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI France ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of EWQ stock opened at $44.84 on Monday. iShares MSCI France ETF has a twelve month low of $35.22 and a twelve month high of $45.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.19. The stock has a market cap of $412.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares MSCI France ETF Profile

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.