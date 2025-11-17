iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF (BATS:EMGF) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF (BATS:EMGF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.61 and last traded at $58.0180, with a volume of 33928 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.95.

iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF Stock Down 1.6%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.66. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Trading of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMGF. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF by 50.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 820,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,484,000 after purchasing an additional 276,482 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,364,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,339,000 after buying an additional 555,561 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 8,798 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000.

About iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (EMGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Diversified Multiple-Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging market firms, selected and weighted to increase exposure to quality, value, momentum and size. EMGF was launched on Dec 8, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

