iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG Shares Purchased by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGG. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,988,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,363,640,000 after buying an additional 9,922,958 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 138,625,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,686,743,000 after acquiring an additional 9,678,339 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,218,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,378,443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,728,914 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8,534.9% during the 1st quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,916,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,859,427 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $395,573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $100.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $134.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.11. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.74 and a fifty-two week high of $101.35.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

