iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF $ITOT Stake Lifted by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $3,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 15,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance

ITOT stock opened at $146.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $78.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $150.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.38.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

