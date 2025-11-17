iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 647,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,858 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Intrust Bank NA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $40,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 102,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Embree Financial Group lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 58,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 13,336 shares during the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 315,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,598,000 after purchasing an additional 44,504 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 86,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC now owns 285,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares during the period. 14.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $64.20 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

