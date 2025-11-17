IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,966 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in IQVIA by 5,036.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 871,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $153,681,000 after acquiring an additional 854,732 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 45.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,545,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $448,686,000 after purchasing an additional 798,534 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 41.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,060,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $326,274,000 after purchasing an additional 606,391 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter valued at about $77,096,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,328,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.70, for a total transaction of $878,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 27,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,955,627.60. This represents a 12.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Price Performance

NYSE IQV opened at $221.06 on Monday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.65 and a 1 year high of $228.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 8.07%.The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. IQVIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.850-11.950 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $177.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.00.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

