Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 11,972,492 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 7,887,300 shares.The stock last traded at $2.9750 and had previously closed at $2.35.

IVVD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Invivyd from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research raised Invivyd from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Invivyd in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Invivyd in a report on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, D. Boral Capital increased their price objective on Invivyd from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.39.

The firm has a market cap of $653.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.05.

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Invivyd had a negative net margin of 119.63% and a negative return on equity of 92.97%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Invivyd, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jill Andersen sold 49,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $28,159.14. Following the sale, the insider owned 84,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,134.22. This trade represents a 36.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 165,751 shares of company stock worth $94,478 in the last three months. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Invivyd by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 27,756 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invivyd by 238.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 39,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28,146 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invivyd during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invivyd by 330.5% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 37,811 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invivyd by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,070,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invivyd, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company developed INVYMAB, a platform that combines viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering.

