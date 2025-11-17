Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK)

NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 2,425 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,315% compared to the typical daily volume of 71 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Hope Pascucci acquired 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.07 per share, for a total transaction of $84,712.16. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,400. The trade was a 4.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NB Bancorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,108,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,105,000 after acquiring an additional 21,932 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of NB Bancorp by 4.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NB Bancorp by 52.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 10,151 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of NB Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $2,390,000. Finally, Piper Sandler & CO. acquired a new position in shares of NB Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $716,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NBBK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded NB Bancorp from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NB Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of NB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of NB Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NB Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NB Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ NBBK traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.00. 280,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,355. The company has a market cap of $756.77 million, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. NB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.09 and a fifty-two week high of $21.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.84.

NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $51.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.40 million. NB Bancorp had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 7.79%. Research analysts expect that NB Bancorp will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

NB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. NB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 18.06%.

NB Bancorp Company Profile

NB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit.

Further Reading

