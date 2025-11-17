Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/17/2025 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $120.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/13/2025 – Albemarle had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $85.00 to $107.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/13/2025 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $92.00 to $110.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/11/2025 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $110.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/11/2025 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $100.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/11/2025 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $88.00 to $100.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

11/10/2025 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $117.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2025 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $70.00 to $85.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $68.00 to $81.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $75.00 to $87.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $87.00 to $91.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Albemarle was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/27/2025 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $105.00 to $124.00.

10/24/2025 – Albemarle was upgraded by analysts at Rothschild Redb to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/24/2025 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at Dbs Bank from $100.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/24/2025 – Albemarle is now covered by analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

10/20/2025 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $72.00 to $87.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/17/2025 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $74.00 to $95.00.

10/17/2025 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $80.00 to $117.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/15/2025 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $90.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/14/2025 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $90.00 to $120.00.

10/14/2025 – Albemarle had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corporation. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $95.00.

10/9/2025 – Albemarle had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

10/9/2025 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $70.00 to $85.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Albemarle had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/7/2025 – Albemarle was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/6/2025 – Albemarle had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $89.00 to $85.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/6/2025 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $90.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/3/2025 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $78.00 to $92.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/27/2025 – Albemarle had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/22/2025 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $60.00 to $75.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently -101.89%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

