Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Novavax (NVAX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) recently:

11/13/2025 – Novavax had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/10/2025 – Novavax had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $18.00.

11/8/2025 – Novavax was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/4/2025 – Novavax had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $8.00 to $7.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/24/2025 – Novavax is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

10/23/2025 – Novavax had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Novavax had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/27/2025 – Novavax had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

See Also

