Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF $CGW Shares Purchased by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the second quarter worth $71,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the first quarter worth $92,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CGW opened at $63.89 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.74. The firm has a market cap of $989.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a one year low of $50.77 and a one year high of $66.08.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

