Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Receives $23.41 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.70.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Invesco from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $25.50 to $26.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $27.00 target price on Invesco in a research report on Friday, October 31st.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $23.51 on Monday. Invesco has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $24.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.57. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.17. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.15%.The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

In other Invesco news, Director Stephanie Butcher sold 103,192 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $2,282,607.04. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 29,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,392.60. The trade was a 77.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Sharp sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $3,769,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,523.52. The trade was a 99.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Invesco by 134.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,543,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,404,000 after acquiring an additional 885,609 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,974,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 181.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 89,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 57,955 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the third quarter worth $1,572,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 161,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after buying an additional 51,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

